MAPLE PARK - James Thomas "Jim" Kowalkowski, age 77, passed away Thursday, April 17, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born December 22, 1941 in Chicago, the son of Bruno and Rose (Chytla) Kowalkowski. Jim worked as a tool and die maker for many years at Bi-Link Metal Specialties. He was very hands on for he liked working on cars, tractors, and was an inventor. In his spare time, he enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting. Jim also liked painting, listening and dancing to blues music up at their summer home in Michigan, however his favorite pastime was spending time with his family and he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Patricia (Loui); children Jim (Sandy) of Batavia, Ken of Chicago, and Anthony (Rebecca) of Chicago; grandchildren Matthew, Miles, Rachel, and Lily; siblings Ray (Nancy) of Chicago, Cookie Skopec of Oak Lawn, and Larry; and many nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Father Bruno Kowalkowski O.P. Funeral Prayers will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Route 38), Geneva, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva. A visitation for James will be held Tuesday, April 23 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, Geneva, IL, with a liturgical wake service at 7:45 with Deacon Greg D'Anna officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hesed House, 659 S. River St., Aurora, IL 60506 or the St. Peter Community Food Pantry, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019