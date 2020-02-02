|
MOUNT PROSPECT- James U. Tomazin was born on August 5, 1936 in Chicago to Urban and Cecilia (nee Geoffroy) Tomazin. He died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Tomazin worked as a copywriter/ producer for N.W. Ayre, Earle Ludgin, Campbell Mithun and J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agencies in Chicago. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity of Loyola University Chicago. Jim was also a member of the Chicago Architectural Foundation. He was a collector of everything from architectural artifacts to sports cars. James is survived by his spouse, of 50 years, Joyce (nee Fessler): sister, LaVaughn Mitoraj; and many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill Cecilia Tomazin; and his parents. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the 4:00 pm Funeral Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1330 N. Douglas, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 or Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020