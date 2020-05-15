Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Heritage Memory Mortuary
131 Grove Ave
Prescott, AZ 86301
928-445-1881
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
DR. JAMES V. RAIA M.D.


1923 - 2020
DR. JAMES V. RAIA M.D. Obituary
Dr. James V. Raia, MD, was born to Egidia & Frank Raia on April 22, 1923 & died of natural causes on May 12, 2020 in Prescott, AZ. He is one of eleven siblings & is survived by his wife, Gertraud; daughter, Lenore Kelly (Paul); grandchildren, David Geisler, Jaime & Trisha Kelly; sisters, Lorraine Trippiedi and Julie Hoerber. He was uncle to many nieces & nephews. James graduated the youngest in his class at the Chicago Medical School, as a general physician & surgeon. He was an Army captain in the Korean War who loved his country. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott, AZ. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign James' online guestbook. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date, due to the Corona19 pandemic. Details will follow accordingly.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020
