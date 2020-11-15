1/
JAMES W. DELONG Sr.
CARPENTERSVILLE - James W. DeLong, Sr., age 94, a former resident of Bellwood. Passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Avantara Healthcare of Elgin. Jim was born in Chicago on July 21, 1926 and was the son of the late Arthur and Gladys(nee Robertson) DeLong. On December 31, 1949 he married Evelyn M. Hall. Evelyn preceded Jim in death on November 4, 1981 after 31 years of marriage. Jim was a truck driver by profession and a longtime member of the Teamsters Union Local #705. He was a former 4 time State Champion Truck Rodeo Winner. Jim was a proud WWII United States Army Veteran and a member of Carpentersville VFW #5915 and the Dundee American Legion Post #679. Survivors include his children, James, Jr. (Mary) DeLong, Kathleen (Dan) Sweeney, Suzanne DeLong, and David (Pam) DeLong. His 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as his many nieces, nephews, the Minton clan and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Blanche Misek and brothers, Arthur and Tom DeLong; and his longtime companion of 34 years, Augustine "Auggie" Minton. Due to the current COVID mandated restrictions and CDC Guidelines Jim's family will be having a private graveside service with Military honors. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of one's choice. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
