ELGIN - Dr. James W. Didier of Elgin died, Feb. 20 in Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. He was active up to the last weeks of life before succumbing to pancreatic cancer. Hours before his death, he sang hymns with his family who had joined him at his bedside. Dr. Didier was 87 years old. Before retiring in 1998, he had spent many years as one of the leaders of Judson University in Elgin. Recruited by the four-year-old college to be its first dean of student affairs in 1967, he went on to become executive vice president from 1980-1992, its fourth president from 1992-1998 and a Board of Trustees member from 1992-2012. For 30 years he coordinated campus development as Judson built its women's dormitory, chapel, fine arts building, athletic complex, dining hall and fitness center. During his presidential years the college started an adult education program, started a school of architecture and acquired the seven-story hotel building that was converted into the Lindner Tower. Didier was a fervent believer in missions. A self-described "internationalist," he attracted many foreign students to Judson and visited 75 countries for either business or pleasure. At one time he was sharing dinner with the president of Nigeria when a revolution broke out. On another trip he visited communist North Korea at a time when few Westerners were permitted to enter. He was born on Christmas Day, 1932 in Berkeley, Mich., the son of Charles and Sarah Frances Towne Didier. He grew up in the Detroit area and Bay City, Mich. On Aug. 7, 1954 he married Joan Marie Meylan, who he said became "my closest confidante and spiritual companion on every venture I have undertaken since then." After giving his life to Christ at age 9 at the North End Gospel Hall in Detroit, he was ordained as a Baptist clergyman in 1960. He served as a chaplain at Michigan State University and as a youth pastor before deciding to devote his career to Christian higher education. His life also included stints as a barbershop cleaner, a master welder, a meter reader, a backhoe operator, a septic-system designer and an arbitrator. Off campus, he chaired a city task force that drafted a master plan for Elgin's riverfront. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Elgin, serving as a deacon there, and of the Elgin Rotary Club. He earned an associate's degree from Bay City Junior College, a bachelor's degree from Alma College, master's degrees from Northern Baptist Theological Seminary and Michigan State University, and a Ph.D. in education and applied psychology from Michigan State. He is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, Grant Cameron (Rebecca) Didier of St. Charles and Fredric Charles (Ellen) Didier of South Elgin; five grandsons, James Reidar "J.R." Didier, Collin Didier, Robert (Mikaela) Didier, Nathan Didier and Martin Didier; and a sister, Charlotte James. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his oldest son, James Marcus "Marc" Didier, who died in an accident in 1975 at the age of 20. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Herrick Chapel at Judson University. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. James W. Didier Memorial Fund at Judson University, First Baptist Church of Elgin Missions, or the . 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020