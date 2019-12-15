|
|
WEST CHICAGO - James W. "Jim" Hathaway, age 78, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago with his loving family by his side. He was born December 24, 1940 in Chicago, the son of Frank and Edna (Higgins) Hathaway. Jim enjoyed the Chicago White Sox and classic cars. But as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he cherished time spent with his family most of all. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara (Weyer) of West Chicago; children, James (Linda) of Batavia, Joseph (Daniela) of St. Charles, Melissa Read of Geneva, and Anne (Thomas) Johnson of Batavia; grandchildren, Tyler (Victoria) Hathaway, Rachel (Alex) Cantu, Cecelia, Josie, and Ana Hathaway, Bailey and McLane Read; great-grandchild, Nolan Hathaway; siblings, Mary Behan and Tom Hathaway; and many other dear relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Lisa Hathaway. A Funeral Mass for James will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 30W350 Army Trail Rd., Wayne, IL 60184 with Father Tri VanTran, celebrant. Interment will follow at Marywood Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annalise Hathaway Endowed Nursing Scholarship at University of St. Francis, 500 Wilcox Street, Joliet, Illinois 60435. For information, 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019