ST. CHARLES - James W. Hildreth, age 96, passed away April 2, 2019. He was born to James and Gertrude Hildreth in Chicago, Illinois. He was employed for 38 years by U.S. Printing and Lithograph in St. Charles which became Diamond National in later years. During World War II, Jim served in the 107th Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees) in the Pacific Theater. He was especially proud to be part of the Seabees who helped to build the airbase on Tinian Island for the B-29 bombers, including those that dropped the atomic bombs on Japan to end the war. In 1988, Jim started a woodworking hobby as part of the Fox Valley Workers Club and during the next 24 years annually produced several hundred handmade wooden toys for charities at Christmas. More than 6,000 children benefited from his efforts over the years, and a WGN-TV news story in 2006 dubbed him "Santa in the Suburbs." He is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Mary) Hildreth of Lombard, Illinois and Lon Hildreth of Billerica, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Sarah (Allin) Oberlin and Scott (Amy) Hildreth; great-granddaughter Emilia; and sister Mona Wasson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife MaryLou, daughter-in-law Meg Hildreth, brother Robert Hildreth, sister Marjorie Boewe, half-sisters Elsie Smith and Atha Markley; his parents; and step-father William DeWolf. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 A.M., Monday, April 8 at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. Funeral Services will follow at 11 A.M. at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be at North Cemetery, St. Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.