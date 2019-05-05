Daily Herald Obituaries
|
ELGIN - James W. Kruse, 74, of Elgin. Nothing gold can stay. Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Best Friend, Master of Muskies, Crossbow Crusader, Father of Nature, Our Santa Claus, Legendary Highway Man, Mayor of Aldine Street. James W. Kruse, 74 of Elgin, lived his most glorious years alongside his wife of 54 years, Kathleen. With her they achieved his greatest source of pride, his family. He was happiest when surrounded by his family, his wife Kath, his three children, Jimmy, Jenny, and Margaret, their significant others, Tara, Jay, and Dan, and his grandchildren Holden and Henry. He was an exceptional hunter and fisherman and most happy when outdoors. There wasn't a wild animal or stray in the neighborhood that wasn't well looked upon by him. Dad, we will all be together again some day. Stay golden Dad. Services and arrangements are private. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019
