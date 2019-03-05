Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES W. "JIM" LOMBARDO Sr.

JAMES W. "JIM" LOMBARDO Sr. Obituary
ADDISON - James W. "Jim" Lombardo Sr., 75. Beloved husband of Sol (nee Petersen). Loving father of James W. Lombardo Jr. (Tammy Brown), Paul A. (Nora) Lombardo and Greg (Louisiana) Lombardo. Cherished grandfather of Kaitlyn, Anthony, Nicholas, Alexis, Francesca, Santino, Salvatore, Michael, Luciano and Lucyana. Dear brother of Joseph (Joan) Lombardo. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St. (two miles west of Route 83, two miles east of Route 53), Addison. Lying in state Thursday, 10 AM, Funeral Service 10:30 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1213 Army Trail Rd., Addison. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials for the church greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
