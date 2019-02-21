Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
NORTH AURORA - James W. Quinn, age 84, formerly of Huntley, IL, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born to James and Helen Quinn in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his 5 children; Shellee (Vince) Wolff, Karen (Ron Burtnyk) McArdle, Kevin (Carrie) Quinn, Diane (Gary) Stewart, David Kasper (Tena) Quinn, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his loving wife; Arlyss (nee Daubner) Quinn. Visitation will be 1-5:00 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva, IL 60134. A Prayer Service will follow the visitation at 5:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral homes' obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
