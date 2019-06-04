Daily Herald Obituaries
|
JAMES RATEIKE
JAMES W. RATEIKE

JAMES W. RATEIKE Obituary
James W. Rateike passed away at the age of 60. Visitation and Service will be held at Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein, IL, Saturday June 8, 2019 from 1-5 PM, with service at 4:30 PM. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon (Pranger), his father Wally, children Jennifer (Ron) Fink and James (Ashley) Rateike, grandchildren Julianna and Travis Fink, his sisters Patti Maguire and Susie (Don) Schaffrick. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty. Jim was an avid Boy Scout Leader, loving husband and father. He was known for always having a crazy story or joke to tell a crowd. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 4, 2019
