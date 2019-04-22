ANTIOCH - James William Kercheval, 57 years old, passed away at his home Saturday morning, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. James was born August 22, 1961 in Chicago, the son of George and Eleanor (nee Dix) Kercheval. He married LeaAnn Wisniewski on September 2, 1997 in Hawaii. They settled in Antioch where they raised their three boys. He worked in IT at United Airlines for the past 11 years. His passion was music and playing the drums. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, working on his 1970 Chevelle, and target shooting. But most of all Jim loved time spent with LeaAnn and the boys, his mom, and his family. He is survived by his wife, LeaAnn; their sons, John, Thomas, and Kenneth; his mother, Eleanor; his siblings, George (Lesya) and Dawn Kercheval; and his niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, George Kercheval and his stepmother, Linda. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. A Memorial Service will commence at 7:00PM. Interment is private. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the online guestbook for Jim at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary