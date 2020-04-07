Daily Herald Obituaries
JAMES WILLIAM "BILL" SPEER


1940 - 2020
LAKE ZURICH - James William "Bill" Speer, 79, beloved husband of the late Elynore Speer, nee Bablo; fond brother of Robert; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Born July 21, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA, he died April 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL. Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1963-65, stationed in Germany. He worked for Ozark, TWA and American Airlines and loved boating and model railroading. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Lake County COVID-19 Community Response Fund appreciated and can be made by visiting LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/covid19. For info, please contact Matz Funeral Home, Mt. Prospect, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
