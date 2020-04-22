|
PALATINE - James Ziegler was born on October 11, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Maureen (nee Mitchell) Ziegler. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Jim has been employed in the IT field from its start in the 1970's. Most recent he was a project manager for Salesforce.com. A former volunteer fireman, James was vice president of the Board of Directors and Editor in Chief of the Quarterly Newsletter of the Fire Museum of Greater Chicago. He was also a member of the Society of American Magicians. James is survived by his wife, Karen (nee Pinkowski); his daughter, Emily Jade Hui Ziegler; his mother, Maureen (partner Robert Maxson) Ziegler; his sister, Robin Maureen (Craig) Lepa: his niece, Danielle Maureen Zemola, of whom he was especially close and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Frank Ziegler, Sr.; and his brother, Robert Frank Ziegler, Jr. Funeral Service and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Team Gleason Foundation, PO BOX 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020