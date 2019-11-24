|
|
WAUCONDA - Jameson "Jay" Branson, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Friday, November 15, 2019 in Chicago. He was born October 12, 1954 in Gary, IN, the son of the late Harry Todd and Joan Lee (nee Massey) Schock. Jay graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He was a dedicated leader for Prescott Medical Communications Group for 17 years where he served as Vice President. He attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Wauconda and was a proud volunteer at the National Museum of the American Sailor and Honor Flight Chicago. He enjoyed golfing, boating, competing against family and friends for most daily steps on his FitBit and spending time with his family. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed many sunsets on Bangs Lake. Jay also enjoyed working as a voice-over talent and print model. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Jill Jasperson Branson; and his children, Spencer (Kim) Branson of Chicago and Mia (Stuart) McDonald of Palatine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his cousins Jeanne McCarthy, Bill Massey and Joel Massey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 West Ivanhoe Rd, Wauconda, IL 60084. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation (ACPMP) at www.acpmp.org/donate, Honor Flight Chicago at www.honorflightchicago.org/donate, or National Museum of the American Sailor at www.nmasf.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-550-4221 for information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019