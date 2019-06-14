Jan A. Kaczala, 76, entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born November 24, 1942 in Chicago, where he attended Mount Carmel High School and Loyola University. Jan was formerly of South Holland, IL and Land O' Lakes, WI and had been living in Mundelein since 2016. Jan was the owner of Analycon Computer Consultant Services in South Holland, IL in the early 1980's. He also owned and operated Archdale's Supper Club/Merrill Inn, in Land O' Lakes, WI. Jan most recently volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Northern Illinois. Jan was also a member of the American Culinary Federation and earned the certification of Chef de Cuisine. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus in South Holland. Jan was an avid train and railroad fan with a special affinity for the New York Central System/20th Century Limited. Jan was also the consummate World War II buff. Beloved husband of Marilyn Kaczala; Loving father of John (Julia) Kaczala and Catherine (Raul Carrera) Kaczala; Devoted grandfather to Stephanie, Alexandra, and Jackie. Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US Hwy-45 Indian Creek, 60061. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rte. 176 one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary