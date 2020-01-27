|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Visitation for Jan E. Berge, 76, a resident of Hoffman Estates for 40 years, will be held Wednesday, January 29, from 3:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 30 beginning with prayers at 10:15am at the funeral home to 11:00am funeral mass at St. Hubert Church, Hoffman Estates. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Born June 23, 1943 in Fjelberg, Norway to the late Odd (father) and Borghild (mother); he passed away January 23, 2020 in Bloomingdale. Jan emigrated to the United States from Norway as a teenager becoming a Naturalized Citizen through his service in the United States Military. Jan was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army on July 19, 1970 attaining the rank of Sergeant. Jan retired as a school bus driver after 18 years of service to the students and teachers of High School District 211. Jan was a motivated youth soccer coach, an avid dog lover, and a proud American. Jan was the adoring husband of 50 years to Shirley (nee Oswald); loving father of Paul (Heather); beloved grandfather of Ava, Hannah and Noah; fond brother of Marit (James) Wallin and Bjorn; dear uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020