The world has lost a true original and a strong woman. Jan Lollini died surrounded by her loved ones after a short but intense struggle with leukemia. At the end, Jan was accepting of her fate and she found strength in the knowledge that her continual helping of others as well as the kindness she shared so abundantly were her free pass through the pearly gates. Born in Chicago to Frank and Louise (Cubelotti) Pelegrino, and raised in Melrose Park, she was the middle of three daughters, but she refused to allow middle child syndrome to get in the way of her success. Her older sister Antonia DeCola (Anthony) and younger sister Fran Pelegrino (Clint Johnson), were her first friends (they even shared a bed as youngsters) and remained by her side through her death. This "alliance" lives on even with her passing. Always a lover of education, Jan started her adulthood teaching 3rd grade at a catholic school. But her life took a fantastic turn when an aunt introduced her to her future husband and longtime partner in crime, Raymond Lollini, Sr. They soon fell in love and enjoyed 55 years of wedded bliss. She blazed a trail as a human resources executive upon returning to school to get both an undergraduate and masters degree, years after raising her fabulous children, Raymond Lollini, Jr (Ellen) and Lauren Lollini. Jan was an enthusiastic and loving mother who enjoyed chauffeuring her children to their vast and varied activities and could be found at every swim meet, ball game, parent teacher conference and child related event. She served on many boards and volunteered wherever she thought she could be of best service. Jan spent her retirement years, traveling, golfing, gallivanting with her sisters, playing bridge, volunteering, hanging with loyal friends and enjoying time spent with her wonderful grandchildren, Nate Lollini and Lucy Lollini. Her eyes would light up in their presence until the very end. Jan found tremendous pride watching her grandchildren grow into the admirable people they have become. Family has always been important to Jan and she was surrounded by many nieces and nephews, small and large, in life and in those final days. Nicholas De Cola (Debbie), Susan Torres (Jeff), Elizabeth Gielda (Greg), Nancy Eatinger. Matthew DeCola (Shawna), Richie DeCola (Emily), Dustin DeCola, Douglas DeCola, Max Dugan, Jacob Dugan, Rachel Dugan, Gabbi Torres, Robby DeCola, Becca Eatinger, Emma Torres, Anthony Eatinger, Vinny DeCola, Gavin Dugan, and Libby Dugan. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2900 E. Main St. Charles, IL 60174. Visitation will be 4-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street, Geneva, IL 60134. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that donations be made to Kane County CASA https://www.casakanecounty.org/donate/ To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva, 630-232-7337. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary