Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 799
925 S. McLean Blvd.
Elgin, IL
View Map
JANE A. "AUNTIE JANE" CHRESAIDOS

JANE A. "AUNTIE JANE" CHRESAIDOS Obituary
Jane "Auntie Jane" A. Chresaidos peacefully passed away on February 22, 2019. Born January 10, 1960 to Nicholas A. and Selma (Nee Schuler) Chresaidos. Survived by her loving siblings: Annette (Bill) Friedl, John A. Chresaidos, George J. (Ana) Chresaidos, James E. Chresaidos, Andrew N. (Susan) Chresaidos, Mary Jo (the late James) Jonas; beloved aunt to Michele L. (Earl) Hansen, Michael J. Kasten, Kathleen Chresaidos, Nicholas Chresaidos, Ann Manley, Nicholas Jonas and Lauren Jonas. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 799, 925 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin IL 60123. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the will be appreciated. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
