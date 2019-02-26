|
|
Jane "Auntie Jane" A. Chresaidos peacefully passed away on February 22, 2019. Born January 10, 1960 to Nicholas A. and Selma (Nee Schuler) Chresaidos. Survived by her loving siblings: Annette (Bill) Friedl, John A. Chresaidos, George J. (Ana) Chresaidos, James E. Chresaidos, Andrew N. (Susan) Chresaidos, Mary Jo (the late James) Jonas; beloved aunt to Michele L. (Earl) Hansen, Michael J. Kasten, Kathleen Chresaidos, Nicholas Chresaidos, Ann Manley, Nicholas Jonas and Lauren Jonas. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 799, 925 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin IL 60123. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the will be appreciated. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019