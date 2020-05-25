|
SCHAUMBURG - Jane A. Marsiglia, nee O'Connell, age 77. Beloved wife of Bernard A. Marsiglia. Loving mother of Bernard J. Marsiglia. Dear sister of Diane O'Connell and the late Michael O'Connell. Dear daughter of the late John and Ruth O'Connell. Visitation Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020