AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JANE MARSIGLIA
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:30 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
JANE A. MARSIGLIA Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Jane A. Marsiglia, nee O'Connell, age 77. Beloved wife of Bernard A. Marsiglia. Loving mother of Bernard J. Marsiglia. Dear sister of Diane O'Connell and the late Michael O'Connell. Dear daughter of the late John and Ruth O'Connell. Visitation Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of the service at 10:30 AM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 25, 2020
