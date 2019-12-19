Daily Herald Obituaries
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
140 S. Northwest Hwy.
Park Ridge, IL
JANE ANN HAMMER Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jane Ann Hammer, (nee McParland), age 58. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Christopher and Megan Ann Hammer. Dear daughter of Dr. Nathaniel P. and the late Mary Ann McParland. Visitation Friday, December 20, 3-8 p.m. at the Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blocks south of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, 9 a.m. prayers from the funeral home, to St. Paul of the Cross Church, 140 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information, 847-823-1171 or www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
