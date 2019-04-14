Jane Bedingfield Stavoe of Arlington Heights, IL and Lahaina, HI, formerly of Mount Prospect, died peacefully surrounded by family at her Maui home on April 9, 2019. Born in 1939, Jane was a graduate of Arlington High School and Cornell College. Cornell is also where she met the love of her life, best friend, and husband of 56 years, Ron Stavoe. Jane was a wife, mother, teacher, friend, sister, aunt, grandmother and an avid champion of world peace. She would participate in rallies downtown on a regular basis to remind people to be kind and respectful to one another. A lifelong teacher and learner, Jane taught at Westgate Elementary and St. Raymond's; tutored at King Kamehameha III Elementary; held book groups on parenting in her living room; and shared her curiosity for people, ideas, and the world with her daughters, grandchildren, and the neighborhood kids who came to visit. Her passions included gardening, walking and talking with friends, watching for rainbows and whales from the lanai, eating in restaurants, and spending time with her grandchildren. Jane also loved books, art, music, poetry, and the color blue. During the last few years of her life, Jane gracefully endured both cancer and Alzheimer's. All the while, she held firm to her sense of humor and her belief that she was one of the luckiest people in the world. Jane is survived by husband, Ron; sister Carol Buick and brother Bruce (Gail) Bedingfield; daughters, Laura Stavoe (John Westover), Sandy (Bill) Blethen, and Amy (Greg) Svoboda; grandchildren Bailey (Liesl), Jeff, and Alex Blethen; Gabe and Dylan Harm; Sam, Charlie, and Kate Svoboda; and numerous other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents Victor and Jean Bedingfield and brother, Don (Katie) Bedingfield. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held at Metropolis Ballroom in Arlington Heights, April 22 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Backpack Ministries at Saint Raymond's Parish (st-raymond.org) or the . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary