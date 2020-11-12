1/1
JANE E. STEFANI
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Jane E. Stefani was born on November 10, 1946 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Lillian (nee Schneider) Horwath. She died Monday, November 9, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Stefani received her bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater College. She worked for 30 years as a third-grade teacher for the Palatine School District 15. She was a member of the St. Edna Catholic Church in Arlington Heights and a member of the Arlington Heights Junior Women's Club. Jane loved to play golf, travel and country western line dancing. She loved to spend time with her family and was loved by all. Jane is survived by her spouse of 24 years Robert J. Stefani; step-children Daniel (Linda) Stefani, David (Diane) Stefani and Mark (Cindy) Stefani; step-grandchildren, Dylan Stefani, Sam Stefani, Jack Stefani, Kate Stefani, Christopher Stefani, Kyle Stefani and Ryan Stefani; as well as her sister Nancy Horwath. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004 (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Chicago 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631 or at www.alz.org/illinois. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
