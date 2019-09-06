|
Jane Johnson passed away September 2, 2019 at Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc, WI. She was born in Chicago on November 15, 1927 to Eva and Arthur Hanson, the youngest of three children. She was a graduate of Morgan Park Junior College and worked for many years at Marshall Field's stores in Chicago and the River Oaks Mall. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, IL. Jane enjoyed long walks, being a hospital volunteer and spending time with her family and the many friends she made. She is survived by four children Ken (Chris), Dale (Pam), Paul (Patti) and Karen Pierz (Ernie), ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her family is grateful to the caregivers at Lake Country Health Services.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 6, 2019