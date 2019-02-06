Jane L. Mack Beloved wife of sixty years of Paul; Loving mother of Laura Carlino (Genero Campos), Kenneth (Liz) and Mary (Frank) Flannery; Devoted Grandma of Cailin, Christina, Andy, Erin, Brian, Shannon, Mackenzie and Great-Grandma of Zyler; Dear sister of Charlene Boley (Harlan). She was preceded in death by Leo "Butch" Johnson, Gordon Johnson and Judy (Pat) Brady. Jane is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jane was born on September 12, 1939 in Black Earth, Wisconsin. She passed away on Sunday February 3rd. She met Paul and they married in 1959. They have been residents of Elk Grove Village for 58 years. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Jane also worked many different jobs throughout her lifetime. Her favorite was being a school bus driver for 38 years. She loved getting to know all the children. Visitation Thursday, February 7th, 9:00 a.m. until time of Service, 11:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.theoaksfh.com . Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary