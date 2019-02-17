ELGIN - Jane Lawson, 84, a long-time resident of Elgin passed away Friday, February 15th, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin. She was surrounded by much of her loving family. Jane was born February 24th, 1934 in Kankakee, IL to Robert and Jeanette (Chittum) Livingston. Jane married Jack Lawson on July 16, 1955 in Plattville, IL. They went on to have four children: Julie, John, Joel, and Jay. Jane attended Thornton Township High School and decided on Illinois Wesleyan University to begin her training to be a teacher. At Illinois Wesleyan she became a Kappa Kappa Gamma. She adored her Kappas. She later got her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University. Jane began her teaching career in U-46 (her beloved Grant School). She taught 5th and 6th grade at Grant. She loved her students fiercely and was glad to offer some tough love at times. After her retirement in 1996, she spent over 10 years subbing, and she stayed in contact with many students until her passing. In addition to teaching, she was a loyal member of Elgin Retired Teachers, PEO Sisterhood, AAUW, Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Elgin Symphony League, and Wesley United Methodist Church since moving to Elgin in 1963. Jane loved spending time at the cabin on Lake Vermillion in Minnesota. She cherished the memories she made there with her family and friends. She loved watching the Chicago Cubs, spending time with family, going to lunch and outings with countless friends, and being with her dog, Sam. Jane is survived by her four children, Julie (Rod) Ball, John (Tammy Agnello) Lawson, Joel Lawson (Amy Kania), and Jay (Jodi) Lawson; nine grandchildren, Jack (Caitlyn) Lawson, Sarah (Keith) Bessler, Kendall Lawson, Mary Ball, Nina Lawson, Anjelica (Justin) Avelsgard, Mia Lawson, Mia Epley, and Miles Epley; three great-grandchildren, Leo Avelsgard, Braxton Lawson, and Lucy Avelsgard; loving extended family, devoted friends near and far, and many U-46 students. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Visitation for Jane will be Monday, February 18th from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. A funeral service at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1070 South St., Elgin will begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to distribute amongst some of the organizations that she was involved with and loved so much. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary