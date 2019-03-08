|
Jane Loretta Lechowicz (nee Antolak). Beloved wife of the late Louis; Loving Mother of Barbara (James) Slonka and Bruce (Nina) Lechowicz; Fond grandmother of Mark (Lisa) and Todd Slonka, Peter (Deana) Manschula, Joe (Carol) and John (Rachel) Lechowitz and Laurie (Phil) Szwajkowski; Great grandmother of Kyle, Jenna, Micaela, Nicholas and Antony; Dear sister of Wanda (Walter) Wojdyla, Josephine (the late John) Wolinski and Violet (the late LeRoy) O'Neil; Fond Aunt of many. Visitation from 3:00-8:00PM, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral 10:30AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019 from the funeral home to Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Mass 11:30AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Jane's name to at ; or PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011; 800 272-3900 would be appreciated. Information, 708 456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2019