JANET A. MATTHEWS
1934 - 2020
Janet A. Matthews, 86, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Barrington, IL. She was born May 24, 1934 in Libertyville and was a 1952 graduate of LHS. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish and an active volunteer for Condell Medical Center. Janet managed the Blue Smock resale shop for the hospital from the beginning until it closed. Surviving are 5 children, Kevin (Lisa) Matthews, Robert (Noreen) Matthews Jr., Timothy (Meshea) Matthews, Sean (Lisa) Matthews and Kelly (Andy) Matthews-Pluta; 13 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Donald (Ruth) Volino and Micheal (Linda) Volino. She was preceded in death by her husband Deacon Robert "Bob" Matthews on Aug. 6, 2011. Due to the Covid-19 complication, her family would like to thank her friends for their prayers and will be having a private mass for the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville with interment following at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the El Nino Ray Foundation (www.elninoray.org). Arrangements by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.

Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
July 28, 2020
Our sincere condolences.
We have wonderful memories of Janet and Bob from our formation years!
God bless,
Deacon John and Ingrid Lorbach
Class of '96
John Lorbach
Classmate
