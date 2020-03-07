Home

PALATINE - Janet A. "JC" Wacholz, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born in Springfield, OH on September 29, 1939 to Noel and Anna Grace Chapin. She worked for School District 214, UNICEF, and the Northbrook Symphony Orchestra. In addition, she was an IHSA and USGF girl's gymnastics judge. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Van Wolvelear, son-in-law, Bill Van Wolvelear, son, Michael Wacholz, daughter-in-law, Jamie Wacholz, grandchildren, Stephanie, Trevor, Audrey, Riley, and Lily, and brothers, Philip, Patrick, and Edward Chapin. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. For information, contact Leslie at [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
