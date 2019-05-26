The funeral service and interment for Janet B. Roefer (nee Bjorkman), 65, of Palatine since her birth in 1954, will be private family. Janet was born April 18, 1954 in Evanston, Illinois, and she passed away May 19, 2019 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Janet was the beloved wife of William H. Roefer; loving mother of Jeffrey (Molly) Bjorkman; loving grandmother of Brielle Anne Bjorkman; dear daughter of the late Howard and Catherine (nee Becker) Bjorkman; fond sister of Joan (William) Hoffmann. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the cancer related . Jan loved her family, her menagerie of pets, her tree-filled yard and gardens. She yearned for Spring every Winter when her sea of Blue Scilla would bloom in all its glory. She had a happy life, was loved by many and will be sorely missed. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358- 7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary