Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET ROEFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET B. ROEFER


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JANET B. ROEFER Obituary
The funeral service and interment for Janet B. Roefer (nee Bjorkman), 65, of Palatine since her birth in 1954, will be private family. Janet was born April 18, 1954 in Evanston, Illinois, and she passed away May 19, 2019 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Janet was the beloved wife of William H. Roefer; loving mother of Jeffrey (Molly) Bjorkman; loving grandmother of Brielle Anne Bjorkman; dear daughter of the late Howard and Catherine (nee Becker) Bjorkman; fond sister of Joan (William) Hoffmann. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the cancer related . Jan loved her family, her menagerie of pets, her tree-filled yard and gardens. She yearned for Spring every Winter when her sea of Blue Scilla would bloom in all its glory. She had a happy life, was loved by many and will be sorely missed. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, at 847-358- 7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now