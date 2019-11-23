|
|
Janet E. Abbott, 72, of Elgin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on January 24, 1947 in Elgin the daughter of Fred W. and Ellyn MacTrinder Starin. She was a resident of Elgin her entire life and devoted her life to her family and her love of animals. Surviving are her children, Tammie (Jacob) Mauter and Todd (Adam) Abbott; her grandchildren, Holly Abbott and Ashley Abbott; her sibling, James (Penny) Starin; her niece, Madeleine (David) Starin-Simon; and many cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: her beloved husband, Darryl K. Abbott; and niece, Courtney Krapf. At her request, we will celebrate her life with a burial service at Lakewood Memorial Park in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Anderson Animal Shelter, South Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019