Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET ABBOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET E. ABBOTT


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET E. ABBOTT Obituary
Janet E. Abbott, 72, of Elgin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on January 24, 1947 in Elgin the daughter of Fred W. and Ellyn MacTrinder Starin. She was a resident of Elgin her entire life and devoted her life to her family and her love of animals. Surviving are her children, Tammie (Jacob) Mauter and Todd (Adam) Abbott; her grandchildren, Holly Abbott and Ashley Abbott; her sibling, James (Penny) Starin; her niece, Madeleine (David) Starin-Simon; and many cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: her beloved husband, Darryl K. Abbott; and niece, Courtney Krapf. At her request, we will celebrate her life with a burial service at Lakewood Memorial Park in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Anderson Animal Shelter, South Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -