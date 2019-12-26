|
LAKE VILLA - Janet E. Buchholz, age 81, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Janet was a very generous woman who was always ready to lend a helping hand. Without a doubt she always put her family first. She is survived by her daughters Diane (Joseph) Linder and Laura (Steve) Murray; granddaughters Mandy, Haley, Miranda, and Courtney; sisters Shirley Austin and Patricia Jelinek. She was preceded in death by her husband Howie and sister Ardis "Tudy" Payne. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, Mass at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa. Burial will follow at Avon Centre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital, Catholic Charities, or the Veterans Closet in Janet's name.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019