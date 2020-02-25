Daily Herald Obituaries
JANET E. MACK

JANET E. MACK Obituary
LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Janet E. Mack (nee Klaproth), 72, formerly of Barrington, will be held Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. Prayers will begin Thursday, February 27th at 9:00 a.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, and proceeding to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047 for 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass. Interment will be private. Janet was born January 28, 1948 in Chicago and she passed February 24, 2020 in Barrington. Beloved wife of Robert B. Mack; loving mother of Lisa (Sean) Frainey, Laura Durgin and Bobby (Heather) Mack; loving grandmother of Heather (Nick), Jessica (Nick), Shannon (Justin), Meghan, Katrina (Christian), Danielle, Ashley, Kinsley and Camden; loving great-grandmother of 6; dear daughter of the late Herbert and Marie (nee Gottschlich) Klaproth; fond sister of Karen (Ralph) Kramer and the late Allen (Connie) Klaproth. Most of all, family and her pets, Gucci and Gracie were everything to her. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Palatine, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
