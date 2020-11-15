ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Janet Faye Draheim was born on September 30, 1939 in Marshfield, WI to Gerald and Grace Michels. She died Monday, November 9, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Ms. Draheim worked as a Customer Service Representative for AT & T in Chicago, Illinois. She was a member of several environmental organizations. Janet was an avid runner competing into her 70's. She enjoyed traveling and going to mystery conventions. Janet graduated with BS (English) at Loyola Univ. in Chicago. She loved her condo in Arlington Heights and sharing time with family members. Janet is survived by her brothers, Douglas Michels and Alan (Mary Lou Krase) Michels; niece and nephews, Kristen Edwards, Michael Arndt, Steven Arndt; and their mother, Evelyn Arndt. Janet was so proud of Al's son, Kevin Michels, who is a public defender in New York City. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services and Interment were private. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.