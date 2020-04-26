|
|
Janet Fowler passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the age of 96 in Barrington, IL. She was born on a farm in Warsaw, IN on January 17, 1924 to Dale and Edith Boggs. She attended Beloit College and met the love of her life and future husband, Edmund Fowler. They were married on June 12, 1949 in Goshen, IN. For their 50th anniversary they renewed their vows in Donegal, Ireland. Janet and Ed celebrated 68 beautiful years of marriage until his passing in 2017. In retirement, Janet and Ed spent much of their time wintering in Arizona. Janet was full of grace and style. She had an instinctive eye for design and loved a well-tended garden and decorated home. Janet had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and 49 countries. Her family and their gatherings were everything to her. She has missed her husband, Ed, since his death 3 years ago and will be happy to be back by his side. In 2017, Janet completed her memoir, one of her biggest accomplishments. "It was an account of my life as a gift of love to my family. I am thankful for my long journey through life." Janet is survived by her daughters, Debra (Irv) Dvorak of Buffalo Grove, IL and Pamela (Mark) Neuhart of Knoxville, TN; and son, David (Kim) Fowler of Madison, WI. She was a cherished grandmother to Heather (Cory) Wooden, Kelly (Andrew) Sutliff, Patrick (Kazuna) Fowler, Nathan Cash, Anna Fowler, and Daniel (Erin) Cash; and was great-grandmother to Dylan, Bennett, Ardyn, and Radek. In addition to her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Bob Boggs of Richmond, VA and Frank Boggs of Beloit, WI. Services for Janet will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020