Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
JANET TESNOW
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET TESNOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET G. TESNOW


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JANET G. TESNOW Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Janet G. Tesnow (nee Torgerson), 77, is from 4-7 PM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Janet was born May 22, 1941 in Clearbrook, MN and died Saturday February 16, 2019. She was a member of the Wauconda Moose Lodge, she adored her grandchildren and was "nuts" about nutcrackers. Janet is survived by her children Sally (Ron) Lynn, Lora Kugel, Bobbi (Mike) Morris, stepdaughters Sonja (Dan) Yost, Tracy (Richard) Starmer, her grandchildren Jodie (Travis) Archer, Austin (Kristen) Wollmuth, Jordynn, Kylie, Nathan and her great-grandchildren Brantly and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Genevieve (nee Erickson) Torgerson, her husband Richard, her son-in-law Jeff Kugel and her brother Don Torgerson. Jan enjoyed her family, many nieces, nephews and extended family and very good friends Donna, Peggy and Jim and her coffee shop friends. She took a quick loving to Nurse Becky, Aide Sarai and Nurse Shelby from Meridian Hospice, as they took great care of her and provided comfort and care that only they can do with such love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Meridian Hospice Care, 4 N. Deer Point Drive, Suite 1008, Hainesville, IL 60030 or Wauconda Moose Lodge, 200 S. Maple Avenue, Wauconda, IL 60084 are greatly appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now