MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Janet G. Tesnow (nee Torgerson), 77, is from 4-7 PM Friday February 22, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 W. Maple Ave. (two blocks west of Route 45 on Route 176), Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights, IL. Janet was born May 22, 1941 in Clearbrook, MN and died Saturday February 16, 2019. She was a member of the Wauconda Moose Lodge, she adored her grandchildren and was "nuts" about nutcrackers. Janet is survived by her children Sally (Ron) Lynn, Lora Kugel, Bobbi (Mike) Morris, stepdaughters Sonja (Dan) Yost, Tracy (Richard) Starmer, her grandchildren Jodie (Travis) Archer, Austin (Kristen) Wollmuth, Jordynn, Kylie, Nathan and her great-grandchildren Brantly and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Genevieve (nee Erickson) Torgerson, her husband Richard, her son-in-law Jeff Kugel and her brother Don Torgerson. Jan enjoyed her family, many nieces, nephews and extended family and very good friends Donna, Peggy and Jim and her coffee shop friends. She took a quick loving to Nurse Becky, Aide Sarai and Nurse Shelby from Meridian Hospice, as they took great care of her and provided comfort and care that only they can do with such love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Meridian Hospice Care, 4 N. Deer Point Drive, Suite 1008, Hainesville, IL 60030 or Wauconda Moose Lodge, 200 S. Maple Avenue, Wauconda, IL 60084 are greatly appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary