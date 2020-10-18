ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Janet Gayle Jensen was born on July 30, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Alan and Aileen (Stuart) Martin. She died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, JourneyCare Hospice, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Jensen was the manager of a dental office before retiring. She was a member of PEO Chapter FW; member of the Salt Creek Chapter of Questors; and was active at Saint Simon's Episcopal Church for over 34 years, where she served on the Vestry. Mrs. Jensen was a volunteer for the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights and a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also a Certified Master Gardener. Mrs. Jensen is survived by her husband, Lynn Jensen; her children, Lisa (Jim) Benbrook, Suzanne (Erik) Digre, and Christopher (Heather) Hardy; her stepdaughters, Chelsea Jensen and Kara (Jon) Edmonson; her five grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Edwin Clash; and her brother, Alan Martin. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchhoff Rd., Arlington Heights, IL, 60005, or to Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Chicago, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or 847-253-0168.