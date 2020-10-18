1/1
JANET JENSEN
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Janet Gayle Jensen was born on July 30, 1944, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Alan and Aileen (Stuart) Martin. She died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Northwest Community Hospital, JourneyCare Hospice, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Mrs. Jensen was the manager of a dental office before retiring. She was a member of PEO Chapter FW; member of the Salt Creek Chapter of Questors; and was active at Saint Simon's Episcopal Church for over 34 years, where she served on the Vestry. Mrs. Jensen was a volunteer for the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights and a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also a Certified Master Gardener. Mrs. Jensen is survived by her husband, Lynn Jensen; her children, Lisa (Jim) Benbrook, Suzanne (Erik) Digre, and Christopher (Heather) Hardy; her stepdaughters, Chelsea Jensen and Kara (Jon) Edmonson; her five grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Edwin Clash; and her brother, Alan Martin. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Simon's Episcopal Church, 717 W. Kirchhoff Rd., Arlington Heights, IL, 60005, or to Alzheimer's Association of Greater Chicago, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved