Janet K. Hannan GRAYSLAKE - Janet K. Hannan, 76, passed away peacefully at her home August 6, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Donald C. Hannan, three sons and three grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and one grandson. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Rd, Grayslake.







