NAPERVILLE - Janet Kay Baran, age 78, passed away November 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Michael) Norz and Lorie (Greg) Deatherage; grandson, Baron Deatherage; and brother, Gerald (Linda) Micek. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Baran. Visitation will be Thursday 4 until 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home Friday at 10 am and process to a 10:30 Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Education Foundation, Diocese of Joliet, 16555 Weber Rd., Crest Hill, IL 60403. Info, www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 6, 2019