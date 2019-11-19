Daily Herald Obituaries
JANET L. ENGELKING


1933 - 2019
ELGIN - Janet L. Engelking, 86, of Geneva, formerly of Elgin, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Greenfields of Geneva. She was born on August 2, 1933 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Harold & Helen Acton. She was a realtor in Elgin for 30 plus years. She was a charter member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Elgin. Survivors include her daughters: Brenda (Andy) Stopka and Laurel (Kevin) Heine; daughter-in-law Julie Engelking; 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 66 years, Howard Engelking, a son Steve Engelking and a brother Bob McNear. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 12N462 Tina Trail, Elgin, IL 60124. Visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
