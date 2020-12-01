ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Janet L. Wavra, 77, of Elk Grove Village for 52 years, passed away peacefully at her home on November 29, 2020. Janet was the beloved wife of the late Frank (2013); loving mother of Donna (Michael) Hahn, and Kim Bingham; cherished grandmother of Kara and Robbie Bingham; dear great-grandmother of 5; devoted sister of Arlene Gaynor and Kathy Abata; and best dog mom ever to Tracy. She also leaves behind many lifelong friends. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, at 11:30 A.M. at St. Michael Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery's main office no later than 11:30 A.M. Services provided by GroveMemorialChapel.com
