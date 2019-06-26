MCHENRY - Janet Lynn Michaels (nee Johnson) passed away with her beloved family by her side on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 60. She was born January 29, 1959 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Walter and Dolores (nee Anderson) Johnson. On May 12, 1979, Janet was united in marriage to Scott G. Michaels in Elk Grove Village. Janet was a graduate of the Gemology Institute of America. She proudly owned her own business as a local jeweler and jewelry designer. Additionally, Janet loved gardening, spending time with her family, traveling, artwork, and cooking. Janet is survived by her husband, Scott G. Michaels; daughters, Jessica Lynn Hurley of McHenry and Ashly Marie Michaels of McHenry; granddaughter, Madelynn Christine Hurley; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Natalie) Corey of Dundee, Don (Sandra) Wudtke, and Bruce (Barbara) Baccei; sister-in-law, Robin (Danne) Hayes; brother-in-law, Keith (Alma) Michaels; and her nieces and nephews, Kevin (Shannon) Corey, Erica (Derrick) and Hannah Baum, Bruk (Andrea), and Andy Hoagland, Camilla Michaels, Sara and Glen Kolak, Ashley, Liliana, Nicola, Mariela, and Eric Kresmery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan G. Corey; nephew, Justin Wudtke; and in-laws, Robert and Hildegarde Michaels. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27 from 4-9 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.ww5.komen.org For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary