EAST DUNDEE - Janet M. Guth, age 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 at Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Janet was born in Elgin on February 11, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Walter & Dorothy (nee Lange) Henk. She was a lifelong resident of the area, a 1959 graduate of Dundee Community High School and a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in West Dundee. Janet was a founding member of the East Dundee & Countryside Fire Protection District Women's Auxiliary and also a longtime member of the Dundee Scots Booster Club and served as head trip chaperone. She is survived by her husband of 58 years; Mark. Their three children; Denise (Tim) Johnson, Mark Jr. (Sarah) Guth and Deanna Guth. Her 3 grandchildren; Ashley (fiance' Richard Petiti) Johnson, and Logan Johnson and Brynn Guth. Her 2 great grandchildren; Skylar and Alexander. Other survivors include her brother; Walter (Patricia) Henk, her sister-in-law; Kathy Henk as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by sister; Judith L. "Judy" Hapke and her brothers; Ronald and Richard Henk. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday from 4-8 P.M. and on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee from 9 A.M. until the time of the service at 10 A.M. Rev. Jim Murr, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the East Dundee Fire Department or the American Diabetes association. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com for info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 11, 2019