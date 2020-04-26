|
PALATINE - A Memorial Service for Janet M. Leidolf, 58, will be held by the family, at a later date. She is survived by her brothers, Mark (Gail) Leidolf, Gary (Julie) Leidolf and Bruce (Terri) Leidolf. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Mary Jean (Hefner) Leidolf. In Janet's memory, the family requests that memorials be made to the . For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020