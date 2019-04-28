LINDENHURST - Janet Marie Jansky, 84 years old, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. She was born September 14, 1934 in Fond du Lac, WI, the daughter of the late Lester and Marie (nee Kath) Bunkelman. She was a 1953 graduate of Antioch High School. Janet later married Robert William Jansky on August 22, 1960 in Waukegan, IL and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2011. Janet loved her family. She is survived by her children, Bruce Ward, Sandy (Kenyon) Bemis, Wendy Jurgensen; her 5 grandchildren, Casey (Nick Johnson) Bemis, Christopher Jurgensen, Sarah (Patrick) Brown, Lauren (Thomas) Pruitt, Joshua Jurgensen and 4 great-grandchildren, Anthony and William Brown, Madison and Daniel Pruitt, and one on the way; her sisters, Carol Miller and Joan (Gerald) Dewer; sister-in-law, Sharon Bunkelman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bunkelman; and brother-in-law, Nicholas Miller. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. (Route 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral Services will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Highland Memorial Park, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Lake Villa Fire Department, P.O. Box 82, Lake Villa, IL 60046. Please sign the online guestbook for Janet at www.strangfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary