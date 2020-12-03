SLEEPY HOLLOW - Janet Mary Nichols, 76, of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully November 30, 2020 in Elgin IL. Born in Monmouth Iowa on June 2, 1944 to Harold and Mary (nee Connery) Meloy. Beloved wife of Fred for 50 years; loving mother of John (Heidi) Nichols and Christine (Mike) Thompson; caring grandmother of Maia and Serena Thompson, Gabriel, Ella and Julian Nichols; dear sister of her twin Joyce (Dennis) Pisarik, the late John Meloy who was taken in action during the Vietnam War, Michael (Lisa) Meloy and Julie (Mike) Hemmer. Janet attended St. Anthony Grade School and was a 1962 graduate of Walhert High School in Debuque Iowa. She always felt she had a calling to care for people. Therefore, became a health care aide and continued her passion. She was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in West Dundee Illinois and participated in activities such as Christ Renews His Parish and was a frequent usher at mass. Janet was a devout Catholic who cherished family time. A loving wife, aunt, grandmother and mother, Janet always found time to make a phone call, send a card, or leave a thoughtful text to say she was thinking of loved ones. She married in 1970 and raised two children with her husband Fred. They built a home in Sleepy Hollow in 1975. Family will remember overnight stays and a hot breakfast before leaving. Janet was a loyal friend and would go out of her way to check on you. Janet you are so loved by so many and we will miss you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet's Memory to the Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsy.com
. Please join us Friday December 4, 2020 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm for a time of visitation at Dundee Funeral Home, 525 Dundee Ave., East Dundee IL 60118 (Higgins Rd, and Rte, 72). Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00am at the Funeral Home. Interment following funeral service at River Valley Memorial Gardens.