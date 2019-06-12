|
|
LAKE VILLA - Janet Mason, 62, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019. Loving wife of Tom. Devoted mother of Tom and Rick. Sister of Michael (Denise) Fox, Barbara (Tom) Hohs, Teresa (Gary) Hoppe, Rick (Sally) Fox and Jeanne (Jeff) Devroy. Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation Thursday June 13, 2019, 4 - 8 p.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday June 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a procession to Prince of Peace Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Burial at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019