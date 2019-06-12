Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET MASON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET MASON Obituary
LAKE VILLA - Janet Mason, 62, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 10, 2019. Loving wife of Tom. Devoted mother of Tom and Rick. Sister of Michael (Denise) Fox, Barbara (Tom) Hohs, Teresa (Gary) Hoppe, Rick (Sally) Fox and Jeanne (Jeff) Devroy. Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many relatives and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation Thursday June 13, 2019, 4 - 8 p.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, IL. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday June 14, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a procession to Prince of Peace Church for a 10 a.m. Mass. Burial at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now