BARRINGTON - Janet Regina Crowe, 72, daughter of Walter and Jane, passed away peacefully in her sleep November 12. She grew up in Des Plaines with her sister Maureen, attending St. Patrick's Academy. Many lifelong friends were made while earning her home economics degree at St. Dominic College and later her master's degree plus 30 in special education from Northern Illinois University. She attracted even more friends at Fremd High School where she excelled as teacher, chairman, coach and confidant for over 3 decades, touching the lives of her dear work program students, special education students and cheerleaders alike, always leading by example. She was a devoted aunt to Shannon Jenkins, Erin Shrodek and Brennan Deitsch. After retiring in '02, she designed the education program at NCH for students to continue studying while in rehab. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Noon at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047, preceded by visitation at 11:00 a.m. at the church. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, Palatine, at 847-358-7411, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 16, 2019