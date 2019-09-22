|
Janet Schumacher-Aberle, 59, died on September 17th, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was raised in Rolling Meadows by Anselm and Carol Schumacher. She was the beloved mom of Carolynn (Arek), Samantha, stepmom to Kristin (Ryan) and adored grandma to Scarlett, Jameson and Logan. She was the loving sister to Glenn, Steve, Ralph, Barb, Scott, Carl, and Donna and an aunt to so many. She'll be remembered for her unconditional love and infinite strength. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, September 23rd at Meadows Funeral Home. 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Visitation is from 3 pm until time of service at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Fabry Disease Foundation. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019