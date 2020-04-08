|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Janet "Mimi" Spetich, nee Frey, age 83, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Louis Spetich. Loving mother of Sherry (Mark) Madej, Debi (Jim) Van Antwerp and Lori Brusa. Dear grandmother of Scott and Shane Madej and Kelli and Andrew (Amelia Jane) Van Antwerp. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. The burial was private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice at journeycare.org. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020