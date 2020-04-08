Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET SPETICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET "MIMI" SPETICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET "MIMI" SPETICH Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Janet "Mimi" Spetich, nee Frey, age 83, formerly of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Louis Spetich. Loving mother of Sherry (Mark) Madej, Debi (Jim) Van Antwerp and Lori Brusa. Dear grandmother of Scott and Shane Madej and Kelli and Andrew (Amelia Jane) Van Antwerp. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. The burial was private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated to JourneyCare Hospice at journeycare.org. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -